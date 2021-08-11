J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($15.23). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.83), with a volume of 147,449 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

