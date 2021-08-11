J Michael Whitted Sells 6,374 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 462,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

