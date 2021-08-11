J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.08

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and traded as high as $33.12. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of -0.15.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.