Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

