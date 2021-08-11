Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

