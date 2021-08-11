Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 2.8%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 51.88 and a current ratio of 72.87.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

