Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of JAG traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.76. 82,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,463. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$40.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

