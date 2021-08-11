Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 41.03%.

JAGGF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 218,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

