James B. Hawkins Sells 4,609 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $433.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

