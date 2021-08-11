James G. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVOP traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 133,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,029. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

