Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

BATS JAMF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,427 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

