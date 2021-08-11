Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
BATS JAMF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,427 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73.
In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 in the last quarter.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
