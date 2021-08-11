Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

BATS:JAMF opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jamf by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

