Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $30.92. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

