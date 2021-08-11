Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331,414.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $843,062.78 and $331,414.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.