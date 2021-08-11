JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

