Jeff D. Trom Sells 600,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 478,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $46,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.