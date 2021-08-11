Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

ASLN stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,875,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

