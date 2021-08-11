Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.26 ($106.19).

ETR:HFG opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €81.48. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

