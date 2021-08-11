Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CARA stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

