Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,347. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

