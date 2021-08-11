Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Woodward, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51. Woodward has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Woodward by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Woodward by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 8.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.