Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 430,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

