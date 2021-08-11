Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

