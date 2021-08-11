Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ford Motor’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

NYSE:F opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

