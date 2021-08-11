Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 9,950 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,080. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,686,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,529,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

