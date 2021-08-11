Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,436. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphatec stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 1,865,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.36.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.