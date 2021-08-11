Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,436. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphatec stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 1,865,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

