Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $11.00 at Aegis

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

