JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 83,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,712 shares of company stock worth $565,072. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

