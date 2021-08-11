Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 274,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.