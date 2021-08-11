JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.78. 36,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,457,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

