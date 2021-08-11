Joel S. Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel S. Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.55. 550,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,243,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 168,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

