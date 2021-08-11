John Francis Kelly Sells 939 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.

On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

