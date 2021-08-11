John Francis Kelly Sells 939 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.
- On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20.
Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
