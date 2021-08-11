John P. Watters Purchases 10,000 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

