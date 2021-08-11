John Patrick Banovetz Sells 3,236 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.