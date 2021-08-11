John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.83

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $536.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

