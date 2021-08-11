Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

