Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.90. 13,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $457.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

