Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.93

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $253.93 and last traded at $253.08, with a volume of 380039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,987,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

