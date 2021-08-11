JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.08

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 30507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YY. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $54,506,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $45,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

