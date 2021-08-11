JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€61.30” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €61.30 ($72.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.56 ($83.01).

FME opened at €68.14 ($80.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €77.10 ($90.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

