JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,466 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46). 4,787,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,274. The company has a market capitalization of £38.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,409.67. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

