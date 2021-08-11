JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Neutral

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,271,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.