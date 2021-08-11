JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

