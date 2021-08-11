JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.81. 534,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

