JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $13.36 target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

