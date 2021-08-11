JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

