JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.88

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.88 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.71). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.72), with a volume of 1,532,216 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.88.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

