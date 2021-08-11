JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

