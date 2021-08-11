JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $713.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.32) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.32), with a volume of 69478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.24).

JTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £960.11 million and a P/E ratio of 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.32.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79). Over the last three months, insiders sold 970,669 shares of company stock valued at $605,125,180.

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

