Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1.30 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

